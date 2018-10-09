National Housing Bank raises cap on refinancing to Rs 300 billion

The (NHB) on Monday enhanced the limit to refinance eligible housing institutions to Rs 300 billion for 2018-19 in the wake of the present liquidity position of the sector.

For the present financial year, between July 2018 and June 2019, the had initially set the refinance target at Rs 240 million.

This refinancing is a “credit flow” to the housing companies facing liquidity crunch following a series of defaults by group of companies of Ltd.

The NHB, a principal agency to promote and provide financial support to 97 housing institutions, had sanctioned Rs 88.35 billion till date. “Housing finance companies are secured assets in the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) space. This move will provide some comfort to the eligible housing finance institutions. Though no regulator has so far talked about a liquidity crunch in this market but we have taken this step proactively,” said a senior government official.

Shares of most of the housing finance firms, including DHFL, have been hammered on bourses in the past few weeks due to liquidity concerns triggered by debt defaults by

“Now, eligible Housing Finance Companies and other entities will have increased availability of funds,” the finance ministry said in the release. Stock of housing finance firms closed 18.52 per cent down at Rs 223.50 on the BSE.

With inputs from PTI