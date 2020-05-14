NBFC yields yet to show contraction in spreads after govt measures

The credit line and guarantee measures by the government for the non-banking companies (NBFC) have not immediately resulted into a meaningful contraction in spreads in the corporate bond market, data shows.

Experts, however, are of the opinion that the spreads will contract as the credit lines start getting utilised and regain confidence about NBFC papers for the long term, armed with the partial credit guarantee.

On Thursday, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a special liquidity scheme of Rs 30,000 crore for NBFCs, including for housing companies (HFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs). All the investments made under this scheme will be guaranteed by the government. In addition, the government said it will also extend the partial credit guarantee scheme (PCGS 2.0) to cover borrowings, such as primary issuances of bonds, commercial papers of NBFCs, HFCs, and MFIs, wherein the government will bear the first 20 per cent loss as guarantor for even unrated papers. This will enable another Rs 45,000 crore liquidity support to the shadow banking industry. Papers of lenders with credit rating AA and below will be eligible for investment under the scheme.





However, the measures failed to bring down the yields on the corporate bonds immediately, as the govenrment bond yields also stayed almost flat from its previous close.

“There is still a huge exposure risk with NBFC papers, and the details of investment is not out yet. It will take some time, but the spreads will contract,” said the head of treasury of a bank.

A number of well rated papers, and government entities got traded in the corporate bond market, even as lower rated bonds were thinly traded. A 10-year bond of Nabard was traded at 6.88 per cent, REC at 7.56 per cent, while AAA-rated HDFC's three-year bond got traded at 6.94 per cent. The yields were marginally lower than usual.

typically borrow between three-year and seven-year maturities from the corporate bond market. Generally, the spread between the G-sec five-year and an equivalent maturity AAA paper should be around 60-70 basis points in normal times. In times of stress, this spread has even widened to 90-100 basis points. However, the spread is now at about 120 basis points. For AA papers, the spread is now 185 basis points and for A-rated papers, the spread is now at 290 basis points, according to FIMMDA data.



Even as in the recent past have been hit hard, the AAA rated did not face much of a problem. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not find liquidity issues in the top 50 NBFCs it monitored. Risk-averse have been buying papers of only AAA rated NBFCs, whereas the need for liquidity is more felt in lower rated firms.

And so, in the last Rs 25,000 crore auction of Targeted Long Term Repo Operations (TLTRO), barely borrowed half of the Rs 25,000 crore that the RBI gave them to on-lend to the NBFCs.

The the government’s dedicated credit lines, along with a guarantee scheme, makes the situation a lot easier for the NBFCs.

“Now even unrated bonds may get credit guarantee and is, therefore, a great enabler. We should see compression of spreads. However, the lukewarm response to the last tranche of TLTROs will bear a reminder that the implementation is as critical as before,” said R K Gurumurthy, head of treasury at Lakshmi Vilas Bank.





“The the package announced by the FM today opens access to funding for no prime investment grade NBFCs, which had found very little appetite from banks through the TLTRO. The presence of a sovereign guarantee backing their issuances will direct liquidity their way and help them tide over the challenges bought about by nonavailability of moratorium on their bank & capital market liabilities” said Nachiket Naik, Head, Corporate Lending at Arka Fincap.