Here's what Urjit had to say about inflation, repo rate after policy meet

If the upside risks to inflation do not materialise, when the reversal does happen will it be based on the projections for next fiscal year? Or how many months of under-shooting of inflation targets is required for you to change the course of the interest rate cycle?

Governor Urjit Patel: As we mentioned clearly, including in the resolution and in my opening remarks, that we need few more data points to ascertain the durability of the decline in inflation that has taken place in a very short period of time. Especially with respect to oil where the implied volatility is higher now than in October although the price of oil has come down. With incoming data our projections will change and we will take a call as and when required.

It’s been a sharp downward revision for the inflation forecast. In fact the midpoint of the second-half projection is below the target of 4 per cent. Why then has the stance been retained at calibrated tightening? And going ahead should we expect that as long as inflation is below that target, we will see a hold on rates?

Deputy Governor Viral Acharya: The volatility of data makes the decision somewhat difficult. I would like to stress two things, one we have to look for inflation staying at the target rate for the medium term horizon. I think in some sense at Q2 of 2019-20 the inflation number is at 4.2 per cent, which is basically implying that as of now we are still slightly above the target at a 12-month horizon. So what has really happened is that the two surprises in food and oil in a really short period of time have brought the projections down quite significantly. Nevertheless, the medium-term target remains above the headline target. We need to observe the data for a couple more months first to see if these recent prints are durable or not. The recent prints have also created massive uncertainty, as the Governor said, actually surprisingly when oil prices rise that is typically when the implied volatility, in options markets for crude oil, rises. But what we are observing is exactly the reverse and it is not surprising as the [derivatives] have been so dramatic in the last than four to five weeks. I think what we are saying is that we really need some time in order to assess the inflation outlook better, and then we will be able to take a further policy action if necessary.

You have said that there is an upward bias in non-food inflation, what are your assumptions on non-food inflation? And what is the level of crude oil price that you are accounting for when making your projections?

Governor Urjit Patel: In the resolution it is non-food non-fuel projection. As is usually the case if you look at the Monetary Policy Report, which shows how we make adjustments with respect to inflation projects as the oil prices and exchange rate changes. So on oil we generally look at the futures curve and on the exchange rate we maintain the exchange rate as is prevailing now. We fix the rate for crude oil on the day we are making the projection, based on the futures rate on the previous day.

Analysts have talked about a cut in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to boost liquidity in the system. Was this discussed by the MPC? Do you see the usage of Section 7 of the RBI Act as an attack on the autonomy of the RBI? And how do you view the call for governance reform at the RBI?

Governor Urjit Patel: I will only answer the first question. With respect to the CRR, the CRR is not in the ambit of the Monetary Policy Committee and secondly, we see no reason to use the CRR when we have so many other instruments at our disposal, which Dy Governors Acharya and Vishwanathan had enunciated. We have implemented [these changes] over the last two months for liquidity management which our broadly market-based with some incentives. So CRR is not countenanced at all.





ALSO READ: RBI monetary policy review: Repo rate unchanged at 6.50%, SLR lowered

Instead of conducting Open-Market-Operations which also have a yield impact, have you considered longer-term Repos as a better option to do that because it will have a lesser impact on the actual yields in the market?

Governor Urjit Patel: Open-Market-Operations address durable liquidity [whereas] longer-term Repos, we have used 28-day and 56-day Repos, at the end of the day help to smoothen relatively short-term and more frequent liquidity shortages and surpluses, that’s for frictional liquidity. So the two instruments are quite different.

Can you elaborate more on the relationship with the government?

Governor Urjit Patel: As I said earlier that I would avoid those questions as we are here to discuss the Monetary Policy Committee resolution.

Are you in agreement with the recent comments of Dr Acharya that were made in public? Have you decided on the surplus fund transfer to the government?

Governor Urjit Patel: I don’t think this is related to the Monetary Policy Committee resolution. We are here to the Monetary Policy Committee resolution and macro-economy.