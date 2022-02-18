Nepal to become first country to deploy India's UPI platform

-
The international arm of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), NPCI International Payments, is set to deploy India's flagship payment platform Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Nepal to bolster interoperable real-time person-to-person (P2P) and merchant payment transactions in the country.
Also, it will enable real-time cross-border P2P remittances between Nepal and India. Nepal becomes the first country outside India to adopt UPI.
NPIL has joined hands with Gateway Payments Service, the authorised payment system operators in Nepal, and Manam Infotech to deploy UPI in Nepal.
