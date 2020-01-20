New MD and CEOs for Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and Canara Bank

The government has appointed Sanjiv Chadha as the new managing director and chief executive of Chadha succeeds P S Jayakumar, whose stint ended in October 2019.

Chadha will have three year stint from day he assumes office, according to Government of India notification.

Chadha is working as the MD & CEO of SBI Capital Markets Ltd, the merchant and investment banking arm of State In November 2019, The Board Bureau (BBB) had recommended his name for post of MD&CEO at BOB.

Executive Director Atanu Kumar Das has been elevated to the post of MD & CEO at the same bank. He will head the bank for three years from date of assuming office. The post has been vacant after Denabandhu Mahapatra demitted office demitted office on June 30, 2019.

L V Prabhakar is a new MD&CEO at Bengaluru-based He will take charge on February 01, 2020. Prabhakar has been working as executive director at Punjab National Bank since March 1, 2018. He will succeed R A Sankara Narayanan, who will hang his boots at the end of this month.

Also, government has appointed C S Setty as managing director of State for three year term. His term is extendable for another two years. Setty is deputy managing director with SBI.