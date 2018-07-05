Newsmaker: Sunil Mehta has a tough task ahead on Stressed Asset Resolution

For over a month, Sunil Mehta’s routine involved shuttling between two capitals — Mumbai, the financial one and Delhi, the political hot seat. This was a frenetic travel schedule with a cause: to put together a report in double quick time offering solutions to the critical issue of toxic assets.

Sensing urgency to stem the rot in the financial sector and begin to work solutions, the government seems leaned on him, a seasoned and experienced banker from the private sector, ever since the problems came to light. First, it was to chair the board of Punjab National Bank and ...