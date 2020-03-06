JUST IN
Want to assure YES Bank depositors that their money is safe: FM Sitharaman
Business Standard

Newsmaker: Was Ravneet Gill riding the YES Bank tiger at the wrong time?

When he was hired last March to head Yes Bank, he was perhaps not aware he will not only soon be jobless but his reputation will be at stake for the to an RBI-ordered moratorium

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

When Ravneet Gill was hired from Deutsche Bank in March last year to head the embattled Yes Bank, he was perhaps not aware that within a year, he will not only be jobless but his reputation will be questioned for leading India's fourth largest private bank to an RBI-ordered moratorium.

The first task of Gill, who passed out from Hindu College in 1985 with a masters in political science, was to recognise the huge bad debt piled up by his predecessor Rana Kapoor in the corporate loan portfolio. The bad debts, as per a JP Morgan estimate, are as high as Rs 45,000 crore with its ...

First Published: Fri, March 06 2020. 14:05 IST

