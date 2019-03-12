NHB's new rules for HFCs will force many to revisit plot they occupy now

The National Housing Bank’s (NHB) move to tighten capital adequacy ratio norms for housing finance companies (HFCs) will force many to revisit the plot they occupy now.

Although the proposed regulatory changes would not adversely impact the stronger among the lot, many HFCs at the capital adequacy ratio threshold of 15 per cent or less will need to infuse more equity to grow at a reasonable rate in the future. “The message the regulator is trying to give is that there are circumstances which have forced it to make HFCs more conservative in their credit delivery. As for ...