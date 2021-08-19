Nitin Chugh resigns as MD & CEO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Nitin Chugh, the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Ujjivan Small Bank, has resigned from his position citing personal reasons, effective September 30, 2021.

Further, Chugh will cease to be a director of the bank from the same date. And, he will also cease to be key managerial personnel of the bank.

In an exchange filing, the small bank said the board of the bank has taken note of the resignation letter it received from Chugh on August 18, and has appreciated his valuable contribution to the board and the bank during his association.

Chugh was appointed as the MD & CEO of the bank with effect from December 1, 2019, for a period of three years. He succeeded Samit Ghosh, whose term concluded on November 30, 2019.