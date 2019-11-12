JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Videocon case: Kochhar yet to return ICICI Bank bonus to despite reminders
Business Standard

No more MDs or VPs: Deutsche Bank's asset management unit to abolish titles

As a result, there will be no corporate title promotions in 2019, the memo said. DWS will still have a chief executive and chief financial officer.

Reuters  |  Frankfurt 

illustration: Binay Sinha, banks
illustration: Binay Sinha

Deutsche Bank's DWS asset management subsidiary is doing away with most titles as of next year, according to an internal memo on Tuesday.

The abolition of positions like managing directors and vice presidents "will build a collaborative work environment with flat hierarchies based on functional roles, skills and capabilities as well as a clear performance culture", said the memo, seen by Reuters.

As a result, there will be no corporate title promotions in 2019, the memo said. DWS will still have a chief executive and chief financial officer.

A spokesman confirmed the authenticity of the memo.
First Published: Tue, November 12 2019. 23:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU