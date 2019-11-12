Videocon case: Kochhar yet to return ICICI Bank bonus to despite reminders

Former ICICI Bank managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Chanda Kochhar has not abided so far by the order of the bank to return the money she had got as bonus and the stock options between April 2009 and March last year. Sources say Kochhar is yet to pay back despite reminders.

On January 30, the bank board said it would claw back all the perks given to her. This followed a report by a probe panel, headed by former Supreme Court judge B N Srikrishna, which indicted Kochhar for allegedly violating the bank’s code of conduct in the Videocon loan ...