Operational strength, subsidiaries to drive State Bank of India's re-rating

Just about a fortnight ago, in an interview to Business Standard, State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar, to a question on the stock's very low valuation, had said: “When we work, our focus is on performance. So sooner or later, the market participants or investors will realise the value (of SBI)...

They will believe when they see consistent performance. I think, the markets have already started seeing the value.” Indeed so! Brokerages, both foreign and domestic, have upped their rating on SBI stock in the past few days with target price of upto Rs 310 per ...