Over 12 players show interest in buying stake in IL&FS securities business

Over a dozen players, including banks, private equity (PE) firms and financial sector players, have evinced interest in acquiring a stake in Securities Services Ltd (ISSL) and Settlement & Transaction Services Ltd (ISTSL).

Debt-ridden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) has received a strong response to its asset monetisation process, initiated a fortnight ago, towards developing a resolution plan for IL&FS, the group said in a statement.

More than a dozen firms -- banks, PE firms and financial sector entities -- have filed expression of interest (EOIs), which the board is scrutinising for eligibility.





In the next round, will give access to business information about the securities businesses to qualified interested bidders so as to enable them to submit commercial bids.

The group will shortly be launching the asset monetisation process for the sale of many other assets as part of its ongoing resolution process.

The binding transactions for the sale of assets and the resulting resolution plan will be subject to requisite approvals, including from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), before they are concluded.



The board of IL&FS submitted a report on the progress and the way forward to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) at the end of October. The MCA, in turn, submitted it to the NCLT. The board is working for the resolution of the IL&FS group through certain steps, including asset divestments.