Paytm Payments Bank becomes the largest beneficiary on UPI platform

Paytm Payments Bank on Tuesday said it has become the largest beneficiary bank on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platformm, with 469.84 million transactions in March, an increase of almost 21 per cent month-on-month.
The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is behind Paytm Payments Bank with 413.33 million transactions in March, followed by Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank. Beneficiary banks are those in which the account holder is receiving money.
When it comes to remitter banks, Paytm Payments Bank is fifth on the list, with 173.09 million transactions in March. SBI is leading the list with 775.55 million transactions, followed by HDFC Bank with 244.63 million transactions. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are third and fourth on the list of remitter banks with the highest transactions.
In a statement, Paytm Payments Bank said, “It is rapidly gaining traction as a remitter bank with over 15.9 per cent month-on-month growth and registering 173.09 million transactions in March with the highest success rate”.
Furthermore, the bank said, it has continued to outperform other banks in terms of the success rate of UPI transactions. According to data released by the umbrella body for retail payments in India -- National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Paytm Payments Bank has one of the lowest technical decline rates of 0.03 per cent among UPI beneficiary banks and 0.05 per cent among remitter banks.
“The bank has further improved on these parameters as compared to the month of February when it clocked a technical decline rate of 0.04 per cent as compared to all UPI beneficiary banks and 0.11 per cent as compared to all UPI remitter banks”, it said.
Among remitter banks, SBI has a decline rate of 0.9 per cent, while top private sectors banks such as HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank have 0.13 per cent, 0.60 per cent, and 1.01 per cent decline rates, respectively.
Similarly, among beneficiary banks, decline rates range from 0.03 per cent to 0.48 per cent.
Satish Gupta, MD & CEO of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd said, "With every passing month, we are seeing more people using us to scan the UPI QR-codes or using Paytm UPI. We are providing the fastest and most seamless UPI payments service.
Last week, Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) had said it registered over 970 million digital transactions in March 2021, led by growth in transactions on Paytm Wallet, Paytm FASTag, Paytm UPI, and internet banking over the past several quarters. It is also averaging one million savings and current accounts a month, and with over 64 million accounts, the bank's total deposits have crossed over Rs 3,200 crore.
