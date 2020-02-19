JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » NBFCs

MFIs disbursed Rs 63,968 cr in Q3; banks lead with 40% market share

HSBC India profit crosses $1 bn in 2019, third-most profitable in Asia
Business Standard

PFC-REC merger stuck, Centre reaching out to PSUs to pick up stake

One major obstacle is that the direct stake of the Centre will fall below 51% after the merger

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

The merger of India’s two leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the power sector is yet to conclude even after a year of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) taking over the central government’s stake in Rural Electrification Corporation (REC). At the same time, several global lenders to PFC and REC have raised an alarm over the delay and the structure of the company after the merger.

PFC in March last year acquired the Central government’s 52.63 per cent paid-up share capital, along with managerial control, in REC. PFC Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, February 19 2020. 00:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU