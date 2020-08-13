PM Modi announces charter for 'fair, courteous' tax collection

Taxpayers won’t be harassed or treated with suspicion, said Prime Minister on Thursday as he announced a charter listing their rights and responsibilities.

The tax system will be "seamless, painless and faceless", said he in a televised speech. All interactions between the tax department and taxpayers will be "faceless" and done online to remove the scope of harassment and corruption.

“With faceless assessment, the taxpayer is assured of fair, courteous and rational behaviour. Taxpayers charter is also a big step in the country's development journey,” he said.

Scrutiny by the department reduced to 0.25 per cent of all Returns (ITRs) in AY19, from 0.55 per cent in AY18, shows data by the ministry, he said at an event called "Transparent Taxation—Honouring the Honest".



Last year, the government had slashed corporation tax rates from 30 per cent to 22 per cent, while that for new manufacturing units was reduced to 15 per cent. Dividend distribution Tax was also abolished.