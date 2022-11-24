JUST IN
Business Standard

PNB gets Centre's approval to divest its entire stake in UTI AMC

The bank holds 15.22 per cent stake in UTI AMC worth around Rs 1300 crore at current valuation

Topics
PNB | UTI Mutual Fund | UTI AMC

BS Reporter 

Punjab National Bank, PNB
Punjab National Bank

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday said it received the government’s approval to divest its entire stake in UTI Asset Management Company as part of its non-core asset sale plan to shore up its capital base.

“The Exchange is hereby informed that the Bank has received approval of DIPAM, Ministry of Finance, Government of India for divestment of Bank's entire/part stake in UTI Asset Management Company Limited in single or multiple tranches subject to compliance of SEBI Regulations/other applicable regulatory guidelines,” PNB said in a stock exchange filing.

The bank holds 15.22 per cent stake in UTI AMC worth around Rs 1300 crore at current valuation.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 22:51 IST

