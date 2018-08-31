PNB's Sunil Mehta elected chairman of the Indian Bank's Association

-
Sunil Mehta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Punjab National Bank has been elected as the new Chairman of Indian Bank’s Association (IBA) for 2018-19.
The IBA said that Mehta was elected chairman for the term 2018-19 at a meeting of the Managing Committee of the banking industry lobby group. At the same meeting, Dina Bandhu Mohapatra, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of India, was elected as the body's Deputy Chairman.
Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director & CEO, Federal Bank and Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India, continue to be Deputy Chairmen. Madhav Nair, Country Head & CEO, Mashreqbank PSC has been elected as the Honorary Secretary of the association for the year 2018-19, the IBA said.
