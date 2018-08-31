JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Rotate employees in sensitive posts to check frauds: CVC directs banks
Business Standard

PNB's Sunil Mehta elected chairman of the Indian Bank's Association

Dina Bandhu Mohapatra, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of India, elected as the body's Deputy Chairman

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Sunil Mehta, PNB MD & CEO
Punjab National Bank MD & CEO Sunil Mehta | Photo: Dalip Kumar

Sunil Mehta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Punjab National Bank has been elected as the new Chairman of Indian Bank’s Association (IBA) for 2018-19.

The IBA said that Mehta was elected chairman for the term 2018-19 at a meeting of the Managing Committee of the banking industry lobby group. At the same meeting, Dina Bandhu Mohapatra, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of India, was elected as the body's Deputy Chairman.


Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director & CEO, Federal Bank and Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India, continue to be Deputy Chairmen. Madhav Nair, Country Head & CEO, Mashreqbank PSC has been elected as the Honorary Secretary of the association for the year 2018-19, the IBA said.

.


First Published: Fri, August 31 2018. 16:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements