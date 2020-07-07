PNB says board will consider a proposal to raise capital on July 9

State-owned (PNB) on Monday said its board will consider a proposal to raise capital through a mix of both equity and debt on July 9.

Besides, the board will clear opening balance sheet of the amalgamated bank as on April 1, which is post amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into PNB, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The board will consider proposal for raising capital through issue of Basel-III-compliant tier-1 bonds, tier-2 bonds and equity shares by way of private placement, qualified institutions placement, follow-on public offering, rights issue or any other mode or through a combination, it said.

Following the board approval, the resolution will be put for the shareholders' nod, it added.

The country's second-largest lender is planning to hit capital markets in the fourth quarter of this financial year to raise funds to help meet growth needs and regulatory requirements.

The bank is capitalised with the capital adequacy ratio of 14.14 per cent at the end of March 2020.

amalgamated Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with itself effective April 1 this year. With the merger, the bank now has about 11,000 branches, more than 13,000 ATMs, one lakh employees, and a business mix of over Rs 18 trillion. Total domestic business of at the end of March 2020 stood Rs 11.81 trillion.