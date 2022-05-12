JUST IN

Canara Bank to invest Rs 1,000 cr for building digital banking backbone
Canara Bank to invest Rs 1,000 crore to build digital banking backbone
PNB Q4 results: Standalone net profit declines 66% to Rs 201 crore
Quoting PAN or Aadhaar must for deposit or withdrawal of Rs 20 lakh or more
Top headlines: SBI to raise up to $2 bn in FY23; Asian Paints Q4 net slips
SBI board approves $2 bn fund raise in FY23 in single or multiple tranches
SBI hikes bulk deposits rates by 40-90 bps, with immediate effect
Bajaj Finance raises interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 10 bps
Markets regulator Sebi probes Schroders' $32 bn India partner Axis AMC
HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank others raise lending rates
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Crypto meltdown deepens as stablecoin Tether drops below dollar peg

Business Standard

PNB to bring down NPAs, ensure high loan recoveries: Atul Kumar Goel

The lender declared its January-March earnings Wednesday, and posted a drop in its gross NPAs to 11.78 per cent from 14.12 per cent reported a year ago.

Topics
Punjab National Bank | NPAs | Banking sector

Nikunj Ohri  |  New Delhi 
PNB, Punjab National Bank

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) will bring down gross non-performing assets (GNPA) down to a single digit in the current financial year, and would ensure slippages are less than recovery from bad loans, its Managing Director Atul Kumar Goel said.

“Our target is that every quarter, additions should be less than the recovery…On the basis of this plan, I am telling you gross (NPA) numbers will come in the single digit. We will monitor this from the top into the zonal, circle heads on a fortnightly basis,” Goel said at post earning press conference.

The lender declared its January-March earnings Wednesday, and posted a drop in its gross NPAs to 11.78 per cent from 14.12 per cent reported a year ago. Gross NPAs in October-December 2021 were 12.88 per cent. In absolute terms, gross NPAs were Rs 92,448 crore as on March 2022. Net NPAs stood at 4.80 per cent from 5.73 per cent a year ago and 4.90 per cent a quarter ago.

PNB will aim to bring down net NPAs below 4 per cent in the financial year 2022-23, Goel said.

The bank has been able to recover Rs 6,321 crore from bad loans in FY22 from Rs 2,498 crore recovered in the previous financial year, Goel said. The total outstanding of bad loans referred to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is Rs 68,550 crore for which the bank has made provisions of Rs 66,800 crore, taking the total provision coverage to 97.53 per cent, Goel said.

"So if any recovery from NCLT cases..entire money will help in increasing the profitability of the bank,” Goel said. The bank is expecting recovery of around Rs 2,000 crore in the first half of the financial year (April-September) through NCLT cases.

The lender has identified bad loans worth Rs 8,000 crore, that have been fully provided for, to be transferred to government-backed National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL). NPAs worth Rs 2,700 crore will be transferred to NARCL in the first phase, and the deal is expected to be completed in 2-3 months, he added.

Goel also said that he sees a 10 per cent credit growth in current year as against a growth of 6 per cent last year on the back of 'good' demand in steel and cement industry, and upcoming road or infrastructure projects.
Read our full coverage on Punjab National Bank

First Published: Thu, May 12 2022. 19:39 IST

`
.