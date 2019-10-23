PNB-UBI-OBC merger: Automated HR integration to quell staff discrimination

The integration of human resources for the merger of United Bank of India, and will be on a fully-automated software so as to ensure that none of the employees of any of the three lenders are discriminated against. Further, all transfers and promotions for the next financial year will be decided by respective banks, not by the merged entity.

According to Ashok Kumar Pradhan, managing director and chief executive of United Bank of India, the functional committee on HR integration is likely to finalise the modalities of the merger by the end of this financial year. Close to 34 committees under different verticals have been formed for the purpose.

“HR integration is one of the key issues in the merger process. The aim is to cover all the employees of the merged entity, about 100,000 in number, under the fully automated process. We want to ensure that all the transfers and promotions are ensured purely on the basis of merit,” said Pradhan.

While most use automated software for processes like raising bills and travel, not all use the mechanism for total employee assessment. The automated system will entail assessing merit based on data fed in the system. For example, performance would be measured in terms of meeting lending targets, recovery and expense management among other things, to assess employee merit. Also, the system would also have a process of referral and review by peers, juniors and seniors for objective assessment.

Apart from human resources, IT is another challenge in the merger process, say bankers. While a unified balance sheet might be achievable by April 1 next year, IT integration might take more than a year after the formal merger notification, according to public sector slated to be merged.

Under the mega merger plan announced by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, 10 public sector would be consolidated into four. Punjab National Bank, and will combine to form the nation's second-largest lender; Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank will merge; Union Bank of India will amalgamate with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank; and Indian Bank will merge with Allahabad Bank.

The consolidation exercise will bring down the number of nationalised public sector banks to 12 from 27 in 2017.

and United Bank merger will merge into to create a lender with a Rs 17.95 trillion business and 11,437 branches.

Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank will create the fourth largest public sector bank with Rs 15.20 trillion business and a branch network of 10,324. Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank's merger with Union Bank of India will create India's fifth largest public sector bank with Rs 14.59 trillion business and 9,609 branches.