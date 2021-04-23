'Post Covid, adequate capital buffers a must for banks,' says Vishwanathan

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor N S Vishwanathan, Friday said that “the pandemic has made it clear that risks to the banking sector can emanate from non-economic factors”. And that will have to keep a closer watch on their credit and operational risks, and ensure they have adequate capital buffers.

In his keynote address at the inaugural session of Business Standard’s webinar series in association with SAS, on 'New Indian banking landscape: post pandemic’, Vishwanathan pointed out that post-pandemic, credit risks lurking on banks’ books, and the resultant higher calls for provisioning for bad assets, could increase pressure on their margins.

“The regulatory capital is meant to serve as a buffer against unexpected loss. But the pandemic shows us that unknown risks can be higher”, he noted.

The former deputy governor recalled the observation made in his lecture at XLRI-Jamshedpur on November 2, 2018, on 'Credit Risk and Bank Capital Regulation’. “Adequate buffers have to be built into the capital maintained to absorb the expected losses which have not been provided for, if and when they materialise.”

The inaugural session also saw a panel discussion of leading chief risk officers (CROs) of The panelists were: Wilson Cyriac, executive vice-president and CRO at The Federal Bank; Ramaswamy Meyyappan, CRO at IndusInd Bank; Ravi Duvvuru, CRO of Jana Small Bank; Deepak Kumar, CRO of RBL Bank; and Jitesh Khaitan, head-risk management practice at SAS India.

The consensus which ensued from the discussion was that while digital modes will reshape the banking topography, business models and the innards of banks, it will also bring in its share of associated risks.

‘Ninety-two per cent of our retail transactions are digital now, but it has made our jobs tougher,” noted Cyriac. Added Kumar at RBL Bank: ‘The basic business model has changed. And while artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data will help, much of this is based on past behavior of customers and business.”

What also came through was the big leg up to digital banking due to the pandemic is not to be seen merely in terms of a rise in transactions.

“The pace at which internal processes are changing in is much faster now – be it customer acquisition, loan approvals, or the way documentation is done,” opined Meyyappan. For small banks, “the challenge is that in the case of micro, small and medium enterprises, their inability to raise capital from formal sources is an issue. Given the disruptions to supply chains due to the pandemic.”

The big message was: 'Banks have to hit the reset button’.