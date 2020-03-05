Public sector banks announce share-swap ratios ahead of April 1 merger

Following the footsteps of State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda, the boards of 10 public-sector on Thursday approved mergers and issued share-swap ratios to create four large in the economy.

The four anchor will be Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, and Indian Bank. The merger will be effective from April 1.

Last year, Bank of Baroda took over Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank. Before that, State Bank of India (SBI) had merged all its five associate banks with itself to enter the global top 50 banks’ list in terms of size.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) will merge with United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce to create the largest bank in the country after State Bank of India.

According to notifications to the stock exchanges, Delhi-based PNB will issue 1,150 shares for 1,000 shares of Oriental Bank of Commerce, and 121 shares for 1,000 shares of United Bank of India.

Mumbai-based Union Bank of India will take Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank. Union Bank of India will issue 325 shares for 1,000 shares of Andhra Bank, and 330 shares for 1,000 shares of Corporation Bank.

Bengaluru-based Canara Bank will issue 158 shares for 1,000 shares of Syndicate Bank.

Allahabad Bank said for every 1,000 shares (face value Rs 10) of Allahabad Bank, there would be 115 shares (face value Rs 10) of Indian Bank.

The Union Cabinet had approved the consolidation to build the mega banks “to create more efficient and bigger public sector banks in the challenging environment to meet the credit needs of a growing economy and to achieve operational efficiency by scale of business”. The amalgamation will lead to a wide geographical reach, technology adaption, and, more importantly, better utilisation of scarce capital.

A grievance redress system has been put in place, and a committee has been formed headed by a retired judge. If shareholders have any issue with the swap ratio — for example, if they feel they didn’t get enough time or if they need information — they can raise it. This is the board-approved swap ratio.

“After the committee receives all the grievances, it will have seven days to recommend changes, if needed, which will be the final swap ratio,” said a top official of a PSB to be merged.