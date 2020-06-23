JUST IN
Banks sanction Rs 75,000-cr loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme
Business Standard

PSBs lead in disbursing loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

MSME | public sector banks PSBs | Lockdown

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Around 700,000 MSME accounts have availed of the scheme so far, according to a tweet by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office.

Banks have sanctioned around Rs 75,000 crore and disbursed about Rs 33,000 crore to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), announced under the Atmanirbhar package.

The bulk of the disbursed amount —about two-third— was contributed by public sector banks. Around 700,000 MSME accounts have availed of the scheme so far, according to a tweet by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office. The package consists of Rs 3 trillion and can be availed of till October-end.


chart
First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 00:40 IST

