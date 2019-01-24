PSBs put Rs 1-trn bad loans on sale as delays plague bankruptcy proceedings

Several public sector banks are planning to sell their bad loans, including those being litigated at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), in order to enter 2019-20 with fewer stressed assets on their books.

Bankruptcy proceedings are going at a slower pace than what the bankers had envisaged and many cases have gone beyond the 270-day timeline set under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) mainly because of litigation. A senior IDBI Bank executive said, “Bankers are becoming impatient because many big-ticket cases don’t seem to be going ...