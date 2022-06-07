PSBs to hold credit outreach drive across all districts on Wednesday

will hold a large-scale credit outreach programme on Wednesday in all districts of the country as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebration.

State-owned lenders will help customers and the public with their queries on credit facilities and enrollment for various government schemes, the ministry said.

The district-level credit outreach programme is being coordinated by all and State Level Bankers Committees (SLBCs). This is a part of the iconic week celebration of the ministry under AKAM during June 6-12.

All SLBCs have been told to conduct credit outreach programmes, enrollment in Jan Suraksha Schemes of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradahan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), customer awareness and financial literacy.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the national portal for credit linked government schemes, Jan Samarth. The portal will facilitate credit under various government schemes on agriculture, livelihood, and education categories. About 13 government schemes have already been onboarded on the Jan Samarth portal.