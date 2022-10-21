PSBs to soon have a helpline for customer grievance redressal: Report

(PSBs) may soon set up a 'single national helpline' to address customer grievances. According to a report in the Economic Times (ET), the government had asked PSBs to set up a such helpline in September.

"The helpline number will be preferably of three or four digits, so that in case of need customers dial the given number to reach out to their and respective branches or departments by way of a hub-and-spoke mode," an official aware of the matter told ET.

This comes against the backdrop of a large number of complaints by customers over non-operating helpline numbers of several branches of PSBs in India.

"A single helpline will help all put in place a uniform policy to address customer complaints and turnaround time for their redressal," the official said, as quoted by ET.

They further added that a single number is in line with the government's focus on digitisation in banking.

PSB Alliance Pvt Ltd has been asked to coordinate and develop such a helpline.