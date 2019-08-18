QIP, balance sheet repair secure YES Bank's growth, says Ravneet Gill

YES Bank concluded its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of Rs 1,980 crore last week, which was oversubscribed three times and will take the bank’s common equity tier-1 capital ratio to 8.6 per cent from about 8 per cent a few months ago. “It was a job to be done and it is done,” Ravneet Gill, managing director and CEO, YES Bank said on whether the recently concluded was his most important achievement in his six months term at the bank.

Subscribed by names such as Societe Generale, Key Square Master Fund, BNP Paribas Arbitrage and HDFC Asset Management ...