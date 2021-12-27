Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, R K Damani approach RBI to acquire 10% in RBL Bank

-
ALSO READ
India Cements surges 9% as RK Damani & family increases stake to 22.76%
This Radhakishan Damani-owned stock hits over 13-yr high on robust outlook
Weekend events are not linked to RBL Bank's asset quality: Interim chief
Paytm, Star Health IPOs show retail investors' psyche: Analysts
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, BofA buy Rs 225-crore Zee Entertainment shares
-
Ace investors Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and D-Mart’s founder RK Damani have approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to buy a 10 per cent stake in RBL Bank, according to a report by CNBC TV 18. According to the report, RBI is looking at the request.
The move by ace investors comes a day after the appointment of RBI chief general manager Yogesh Dayal as additional director on RBL’s board, and its managing director Vishwavir Ahuja proceeded on leave.
Neither Jhunjhunwala nor Damani have made any statement regarding their request to RBI. On Friday, RBL Bank’s stock ended the session at Rs 172.50, a 3.06 per cent decline. The lender at present has a market capitalisation of Rs 10,340 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU