PSU debt serviced by a state to be brought under its FRBM limit: Govt

Business Standard

Divestment push: RBI allows IDBI Bank bidders to own more than 40%

Govt and LIC look to sell 51-74% stake in the lender through strategic disinvestment

IDBI Bank | RBI | Divestment

Nikunj Ohri  |  New Delhi 
IDBI
The banking regulator has communicated that it shall allow non-regulated entities, on the Centre’s request, to own more than 40 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, the official said

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is learnt to have accepted the Centre’s request for allowing non-financial institutions and non-regulated entities to own more than 40 per cent of IDBI Bank, as the Union government and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) look to sell 51-74 per cent stake in the lender through the strategic divestment process.

Read our full coverage on IDBI Bank

First Published: Tue, July 26 2022. 06:10 IST

