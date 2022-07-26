Divestment push: RBI allows IDBI Bank bidders to own more than 40%

The banking regulator has communicated that it shall allow non-regulated entities, on the Centre’s request, to own more than 40 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, the official said

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is learnt to have accepted the Centre’s request for allowing non-financial institutions and non-regulated entities to own more than 40 per cent of IDBI Bank, as the Union government and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) look to sell 51-74 per cent stake in the lender through the strategic process.

