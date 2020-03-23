RBI advances OMO date, announces repo of Rs 1 trn in two tranches

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be holding repo operations of Rs 1 trillion in two tranches to meet frictional liquidity needs, the central bank said on Monday even as it advanced a secondary bond buying plan scheduled next week.

The variable rate 16-day repo operations, in which the central bank infuses liquidity in the system, will be held on Monday and Tuesday, “as a pre-emptive measure to tide over any frictional liquidity requirements on account of dislocations due to COVID-19,” the central bank said in a communiqué.

The central bank will also reschedule (OMO) of Rs 15,000 crore, in which it buys bonds from the secondary market, to March 26 from March 30 scheduled earlier, it said. The first tranche of such OMO, of a similar amount, will be conducted on Tuesday.

The central bank has announced a series of measures to tide over any liquidity issues caused by the Coronavirus dislocation in the markets. It has so far announced $4 billion in forex swaps, said it will buy Rs 40,000 crore of bonds through OMO in March, announced Rs 1 trillion of liquidity infusion through one- and three-year long-term repo operations, and now the Rs 1 trillion variable rate repo operations.



