JUST IN
RBI removes informal restrictions on rupee NDF trades, says report
How will Budget 2023 affect your taxes and investments?
One in two urban Indians investing more post Covid: DSP MF-YouGov Survey
Govt not to make RBI report on MPC's first-ever inflation failure public
CBDT issues important circular on TDS on salaries for current fiscal
Finance ministry likely to target fiscal deficit of 5.5-6% in FY24 Budget
Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR up to 30 basis effective December 12
Revised RBI guidelines on securitisation likely to impact short-term loans
Chit funds move up the value chain, face testing times like never before
GST Council meeting: Trace and curb of gutkha firms' tax evasion on agenda
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Others
DIPAM extends last date for submission of EoI for IDBI stake sale
Business Standard

RBI advises fintechs to focus on governance, data protection issues

Das advised fintechs to pay close attention to governance, business conduct, data protection, customer centricity, regulatory compliance and risk mitigation frameworks

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Fintech sector | data protection

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
RBI brought in the digital lending guidelines earlier this year, which aims at plugging the loopholes that some of these new age firms were taking advantage of to create products around it

In a meeting with select financial technology (fintech) entities and their industry associations on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) advised these new-age firms to focus on governance issues, data protection, and regulatory compliance, while playing a transformative role in the financial systems through their innovations.

The meeting was presided over by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Deputy Governor M K Jain, and a few senior officials of the central bank.

The RBI has been regularly interacting with all stakeholders in the financial sector, including banks and non-banking finance companies, to gauge the mood on the ground and seek views on the bottlenecks they are facing. This meeting with fintechs was on similar lines.

Das advised fintechs to pay close attention to governance, business conduct, data protection, customer centricity, regulatory compliance, and risk mitigation frameworks. He also reiterated the RBI’s commitment to these new-age companies that the central bank would continue to adopt a participative and consultative approach to facilitating innovations in the financial sector.

In the past few months, the RBI has tightened the regulatory noose around the fintech sector, given how interconnected they have become with financial entities in delivering financial services to customers.

The RBI brought in the digital lending guidelines earlier this year, which aim at plugging the loopholes that some of these new-age firms were taking advantage of to create products around it.

While firms have made the operational changes to comply with the new regulations, the industry associations have sought time from the central bank to clear the air on certain issues where there is interpretational ambiguity.

At the meeting, Das praised the fintechs and start-ups that have played a transformative role in the financial system through digital innovations and novel means of delivery of financial services. He highlighted the proactive and supportive role of the RBI in providing a conducive policy environment for responsible innovation.

The participants shared their inputs and suggestions to enhance and deepen the role of fintechs and the related ecosystem in the country, the RBI said in a statement.

In the past, the governor has expressed concern that while the use of technology has made financial entities more efficient, it has also led to the backdoor entry of unregulated players into the financial space that often does not abide by norms, leading to several areas of distress, including mis-selling, breach of customer privacy, unfair business conduct, usurious interest rates, and unethical loan recovery practices.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 19:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.