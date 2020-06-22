JUST IN
RBI asks banks, NBFCs to increase awareness campaigns against frauds

The central bank observed that despite the financial literacy drive it undertook, cases of frauds continue to rise

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Users are also being tricked into downloading spurious apps that access critical information stored on devices, the central bank said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday told banks, non-banks and payments service providers to undertake targeted multi-lingual campaigns by way of SMSs, advertisements in print and visual media, etc, to educate their users on safe and secure use of digital payments.

Scamsters often use the same modus operandi users were cautioned about, “such as luring them to disclose vital payment information, swapping sim cards, opening links received in messages and mails, etc.”

Users are also being tricked into downloading spurious apps that access critical information stored on devices, the central bank said.


First Published: Mon, June 22 2020.

