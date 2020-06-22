RBI asks banks, NBFCs to increase awareness campaigns against frauds

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday told banks, non- and payments service providers to undertake targeted multi-lingual campaigns by way of SMSs, advertisements in print and visual media, etc, to educate their users on safe and secure use of





Scamsters often use the same modus operandi users were cautioned about, “such as luring them to disclose vital payment information, swapping sim cards, opening links received in messages and mails, etc.”

Users are also being tricked into downloading spurious apps that access critical information stored on devices, the central bank said.



