RBI asks banks, NBFCs to increase awareness campaigns against frauds

-
ALSO READ
RBI's Rs 500-crore fund to promote digital payments in small towns
PharmEasy, Amazon India tie up to enable digital payments using Amazon Pay
We help banks stay on the grid: Sarvatra Technologies' Mandar Agashe
NBFCs' foreign lenders face repayment risks as US dollar becomes stronger
US major PayPal set to launch UPI-based digital payments in India
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday told banks, non-banks and payments service providers to undertake targeted multi-lingual campaigns by way of SMSs, advertisements in print and visual media, etc, to educate their users on safe and secure use of digital payments.
ALSO READ: Gold rises 1% to new high of Rs 48,107 on safe-haven buying, Silver ad
Scamsters often use the same modus operandi users were cautioned about, “such as luring them to disclose vital payment information, swapping sim cards, opening links received in messages and mails, etc.”
Users are also being tricked into downloading spurious apps that access critical information stored on devices, the central bank said.
ALSO READ: 500% spike in online medical consultation under lockdown: Practo report
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU