JUST IN

At $20 bn, RBI makes highest-ever dollar sales in spot markets in a month
India's inflation set to average at 9-year high of 6.9% in FY23: Ind-Ra
RBI's criticism for 'delayed' rate hike unfair, says ex-Guv D Subbarao
LIC IPO: How India's biggest public offering ended in a downbeat debut
On-tap licence: Sachin Bansal, five other applicants rejected by RBI
Rupee recovers from record low, ends 7 paise higher at 77.47 to a dollar
Indian lenders look to refinance Adani's stake acquisition in Ambuja, ACC
Inflation will take time to moderate even after rate hikes: SBI Research
RuPay cards are expanding footprint but domestic performance remains muted
Cryptos can 'seriously undermine' monetary system: RBI tells House panel
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

RBI seeks option of interoperable card-less cash withdrawal at ATMs

Business Standard

RBI asks for option of interoperable card-less cash withdrawal at ATMs

NPCI advised to facilitate Unified Payments Interface (UPI) integration with all banks and ATM networks.

Topics
RBI | ATM | NPCI

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 
ATM, DEMONETISATION, Rs 500, currency notes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday asked banks, ATM networks, white label ATM operators, and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to provide the option of interoperable card-less cash withdrawal at cash machines.

The RBI, after its April monetary policy committee meeting, announced the introduction of interoperable card-less cash withdrawal facility across all banks and all ATM networks.

In the circular issued on Thursday, the central bank said the NPCI has been advised to facilitate Unified Payments Interface (UPI) integration with all banks and ATM networks.

Essentially, UPI would be used for customer authorisation in such transactions, while settlement would be through the National Financial Switch (NFS) / ATM networks.

“The on-us / off-us interoperable card-less cash withdrawal transactions shall be processed without levy of any charges other than those prescribed under the circular on interchange fee and customer charges”, the RBI said.

The withdrawal limits for the card-less cash withdrawals will be in-line with the limits for regular on-us / off-us ATM withdrawals, the central bank said.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has said the option of card-less cash withdrawal will enhance the ease of transactions, and in the absence of the need for physical cards, it would help prevent frauds such as card skimming and card cloning, among others.

Experts have said that while this will increase convenience for customers and reduce frauds, it may, however, have an impact on the debit cards.
Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Thu, May 19 2022. 18:57 IST

`
.