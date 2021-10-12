RBI bars Srei Infrastructure auditor Haribhakti & Co for two years

-
ALSO READ
The Kolkata-based family behind Srei Infrastructure
Srei's great leap back underlines high-risk nature of NBFC business
RBI-appointed Srei administrator assures job security to employees
Srei files writ petition in Bombay High Court against RBI
RBI warned Srei group repeatedly, Kanoria says it complied every time
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday debarred audit firm Haribhakti & Co from undertaking audit assignments in any of the banking and non-banking financial companies (NBFC) for two years starting April 1, 2022 for failing to comply with its direction.
Haribhakti was the auditor of SREI Infrastructure Finance (SIFL), a listed firm, for 2019-20. The RBI superseded the boards of SIFL and Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL) on October 4 over governance concerns and payment defaults.
"This action has been taken on account of the failure on the part of the audit firm to comply with a specific direction issued by RBI with respect to its statutory audit of a systemically important non-banking financial company," a statement uploaded on the RBI website said.
The audit firm, which is also a regular auditor of important banks, including state-owned banks, has been debarred under section 45MAA of the Reserve Bank of India Act. This is the first time that any auditor has been implicated under this act, a source said.
The RBI Act 45MAA talks about actions that can be taken if section 45MA is not adhered to. Section 45MA talks about the duties of an auditor of an NBFC.
It says an auditor of an NBFC would be duty-bound to inquire whether the firm being audited has furnished all the details on its deposits, assets, and liabilities, profit-and-loss account, etc. to the RBI that would form the basis of disclosure related instructions, or even special audit by the central bank on the firm.
The RBI’s communication suggests that the audit firm failed to do so, leading to the two-year debarment.
However, the action will not affect Haribhakti’s auditing assignments for the current fiscal 2021-22, the RBI said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU