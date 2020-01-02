RBI comes up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify notes

The (RBI) on Wednesday launched a mobile application for the visually impaired to identify the denomination of Indian currencies. The application, named MANI

(Mobile Aided Note Identifier), scans through intaglio printing and tactile mark, variable banknote size, large numerals, variable colour, monochromatic hues and patterns, to ascertain the value of the banknote.

The free app doesn’t need Internet connection and can identify Mahatma Gandhi series of notes, both old and new, included in half folded conditions. An audio notification can be activated, or vibration mode can be accessed by the vision and hearing challenged people.