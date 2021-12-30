RBI extends deadline for periodic KYC update till March 31, 2022

-
Reserve Bank of India has further extended the relaxation provided for updation in Know Your Customer (KYC) till March 31, 2022 due to the prevalent uncertainty due to new variant of Covid-19.
On May 05, 2021, it had asked Regulated Entities (REs) not to put restrictions on operations of account where periodic updation of KYC is due and pending till December 31, 2021.
RBI had eased the rule due to COVID-19 related restrictions in various parts of the country on the onset of Delta wave of pandemic. Regulated entities have to carry out periodic updation of KYC of existing customers.
