JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Rupee declines 7 paise to close at 74.62 against US dollar as oil rises
Business Standard

RBI imposes penalty of up to Rs 2 cr on 14 banks for non-compliance

The penalty ranges from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore, with SBI being charged Rs 50 lakh and BoB Rs 2 crore

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Indian Banks | Bank of Baroda

BS Reporter 

RBI imposes penalty of up to Rs 2 cr on 14 banks for non-compliance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday imposed a monetary penalty on 14 banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB), Central Bank for non-compliance with certain provisions of directions issued by them. The penalty ranges from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore, with SBI being charged Rs 50 lakh and BoB Rs 2 crore.
.

“This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers,” the RBI said in a statement.
.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, July 08 2021. 00:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.