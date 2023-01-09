JUST IN
RBI lists 6 rating agencies for banks' capital adequacy purposes
Central banks may reverse rate hikes in 2023 to escape slowdown: SBI
Monetary policy making: 2022 was year of reset, 2023 could be a long pause
MPC members voice different views on interest rate and stance: RBI minutes
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das against pausing rate hikes: MPC minutes
RBI circular permits resident entities to hedge gold price risks at IFSC
Does sticky core inflation mean more rate hikes by RBI?
We've lowered size of policy rate change, RBI's Das and Patra tell media
Despite smaller rate hike, bond market sees no let-up in RBI tightening
Rate hikes, base effect may temper credit growth in medium term: Analysts
You are here: Home » Finance Â» RBI Policy Â» News
IDBI Bank gets domestic, global bids for stake sale, says Dipam secy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

RBI lists 6 rating agencies for banks' capital adequacy purposes

Central bank's names come after Sebi last year cancelled the licence of Brickworks Ratings for allegedly violating rules

Topics
Credit rating agencies | RBI

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

RBI, reserve bank of india

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday released a list of domestic credit rating agencies banks are advised to use for risk weighting their claims about capital adequacy.

The central bank listed Acuite Ratings & Research Limited, Credit Analysis and Research Limited (CARE), CRISIL Ratings Limited, ICRA Limited, India Ratings and Research Private Limited, and INFOMERICS Valuation and Rating Pvt Ltd.

The RBI’s list comes after the fiasco surrounding Brickworks Ratings India Private Limited, which had its licence cancelled by the Sebi in October 2022 for allegedly violating rules.

The Sebi directed the credit rating agency to wind down its operations within six months and barred it from taking any new clients.

In October, the RBI had also issued instructions with regard to how banks would approach the matter.

“Regulated Entities/ Market Participants were advised that in respect of ratings/credit evaluations required in terms of any guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank, no such fresh ratings/evaluations shall be obtained from Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited. Banks shall continue to be guided by the press release ibid till further review,” the RBI said.

Regulators had highlighted several violations by Brickwork, including failure to follow a proper rating process and exercise due diligence while providing ratings.

The Sebi inspected Brickwork for the periods April 2014 to September 2015 and April 2017 to September 2018, observing contraventions that led to initiation of separate adjudication proceedings against the agency.

Subsequently, the Sebi undertook a joint inspection with RBI in January 2020 of the records and documents of Brickwork, for the period from October 2018–November 2019 to ascertain any violation of credit rating agency rules.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Credit rating agencies

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 19:52 IST

`
.