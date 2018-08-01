RBI monetary policy: India better placed to face currency wars, says Patel

Advising caution on global trade wars leading to currency friction, Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel on Wednesday said India was better-prepared face the fallout of it.

The country will have to take prudent steps not to add to global risks, which can be adverse for it. “We have already had a few months of turbulence behind us and it looks this is going to continue, for how long I do not know. But the trade skirmishes evolved into tariff wars and now we are possibly at the beginning of currency wars,” Patel told the media on the RBI’s preparation to ...