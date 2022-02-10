JUST IN
RBI Monetary policy LIVE updates: RBI may hike key lending rates

RBI Monetary policy LIVE updates: The market widely expects the RBI to raise the reverse repo rate by 15-40 bps. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates

photo: Bloomberg
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to announce the review of the policy today. All eyes are on whether the central bank will ‘formally’ start unwinding the ultra-loose monetary policy by hiking the reverse repo rate, thereby reducing the policy corridor (the gap between the repo and reverse repo rate).

The gap, which is 25 basis points (bps) during normal times, has widened to 65 bps since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The market widely expects the RBI to raise the reverse repo rate by 15-40 bps. There is also talk of a hike in the cash reserve ratio (CRR), because there may be a need for the RBI to conduct open market operations to infuse liquidity.

The RBI had during its last bi-annual meet decided to keep the interest rates unchanged at record lows given the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which caused the third wave in India. The monetary policy meet of the RBI comes days after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2022 at the Parliament.

