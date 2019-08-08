JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » RBI Policy » News

In policy making, you have to take a call beyond numbers: Shakitkanta Das
Business Standard

RBI monetary policy review: New orders grew, sales declined in Q4

This survey provides a snapshot of demand conditions in India's manufacturing sector

Abhishek Waghmare 

RBI monetary policy review: New orders grew, sales declined in Q4

The Reserve Bank of India released the quarterly survey on capacity utilisation (CU), order books and inventories in the industry for Q4 FY19. While CU keeps its six-year-high title this time too, new orders have grown this time, but sales have declined, the survey shows. Expansion in new orders is being seen as an uptick in activity. Improvement in inventory of raw material and finished goods is suggestive of decline in sales in this period, the RBI said. This survey provides a snapshot of demand conditions in India’s manufacturing sector.

RBI monetary policy review: New orders grew, sales declined in Q4
First Published: Thu, August 08 2019. 00:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY