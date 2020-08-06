RBI monetary policy review: Repo rate unchanged at 4%; stance accommodative

The of Indian (RBI) on Thursday decided to keep benchmark unchanged at 4 per cent, already the lowest since 2000, and reverse at 3.75 per cent.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI, headed by the Governor Shaktikanta Das, announced the decision after its 24th two-day bimonthly meeting.

is the rate at which the lends to commercial banks, and reverse repo is the rate at which it borrows from them.

In its outlook for the rest of the year, the MPC noted that inflation was expected to remain elevated in the second quarter of 2020-21 and ease thereafter in the second half of the year. On the economic growth front, Governor Das said, without putting any number to it, that India's real gross domestic product would contract in the first half of FY21 as well as full financial year.

Amid fast-changing macroeconomic environment and a deteriorating outlook for growth, the MPC has had to hold off-cycle meetings in March and May this year. The MPC has cumulatively cut the repo rate by 115 basis points in these two meetings, taking the total policy rate reduction since February 2019 to 250 basis points.

According to a research report by State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, banks have cut rates on fresh loans by 72 basis points, the fastest transmission ever recorded, during this period. SBI itself has cut by an equivalent 115 basis points on its repo-linked retail loan portfolio.

In the run-up to the announcement, experts had mostly been divided over the possibility of a rate cut, with many ruling it out saying a call on restructuring of loans and discontinuation of moratorium was more likely. Finance Minister had said that focus was now on restructuring. "The focus is on restructuring. The finance ministry is actively engaged with the on this. In principle, the idea that there may be a restructuring required is well taken," she had said last week.

The six-month moratorium given by the RBI ends on August 31. Rating agency Icra had said in a report on Wednesday that an extension of moratorium and one-time restructuring of loan could pose challenges to lenders and also impact their financial stability if the quantum was large.

A Business Standard poll of 10 economists and bond market participants had seemed more geared in favour of a pause in rate cut. Of the 10, three expected a cut, while seven said there would be a pause. All the three bond market participants polled expected a pause. A Bloomberg survey of 44 economists, however, had seemed leaning slightly more on a rate reduction. Of the economists surveyed, 22 had expected a 25 basis-point rate cut, one had projected a 50-point move and the rest had seen no change.