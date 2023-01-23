JUST IN
Business Standard

RBI orders SBM Bank to stop transactions under remittance scheme

The scheme allowed Indian residents to freely remit funds abroad up to $250,000 per financial year

Topics
RBI | Banks

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai (PTI Photo)
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday ordered SBM Bank (India) Ltd to stop all transactions under the liberalised remittance scheme until further orders after the regulator found "material supervisory concerns" in the bank.

The scheme allowed Indian residents to freely remit funds abroad up to $250,000 per financial year.
.

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 19:25 IST

