RBI penalises Standard Chartered Rs 1.95 cr for gaps in customer protection

-
ALSO READ
Standard Chartered to reimburse Covid expenses of 25,000 employees
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI relief measures may cushion NPA blow from second Covid wave: Analysts
RBI's Covid relief: SFB loans to MFIs get priority sector status
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.95 crore on Standard Chartered Bank for not complying with various directions issued by the central bank with regard to ‘customer protection’, ‘cyber security framework in banks’, ‘credit card operations of banks, and ‘creation of a central repository of large common exposures'.
“This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers”, the central bank said in a statement.
Upon carrying out a statutory inspection for supervisory evaluation (ISE) of the bank, RBI found that the bank did not credit amounts involved in unauthorised electronic transactions (shadow reversal) and did not report cyber security incidents within the prescribed time period. Further, it authorised the direct sales agents (outsourced third party) to conduct KYC verification. Also, it failed to ensure integrity and quality of data submitted in the Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC).
RBI issued a show-cause notice as to the bank asking why a penalty should not be levied on it for not complying with various guidelines of the central bank. And, after hearing the bank’s side of the story, RBI decided to levy the penalty.
“RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the bank, to the extent of non-compliance with the aforesaid directions”, the RBI said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU