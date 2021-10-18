RBI penalises Standard Chartered Rs 1.95 cr for gaps in customer protection

The (RBI) on Monday imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.95 crore on Bank for not complying with various directions issued by the central bank with regard to ‘customer protection’, ‘cyber security framework in banks’, ‘credit card operations of banks, and ‘creation of a central repository of large common exposures'.

“This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers”, the central bank said in a statement.

Upon carrying out a statutory inspection for supervisory evaluation (ISE) of the bank, RBI found that the bank did not credit amounts involved in unauthorised electronic transactions (shadow reversal) and did not report cyber security incidents within the prescribed time period. Further, it authorised the direct sales agents (outsourced third party) to conduct KYC verification. Also, it failed to ensure integrity and quality of data submitted in the Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC).

RBI issued a show-cause notice as to the bank asking why a penalty should not be levied on it for not complying with various guidelines of the central bank. And, after hearing the bank’s side of the story, RBI decided to levy the penalty.

“RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the bank, to the extent of non-compliance with the aforesaid directions”, the RBI said.