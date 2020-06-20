RBI push pays off as offshore currency trading starts trickling in onshore

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) effort to bring offshore derivative trading onshore is slowly showing results, at least when it comes to exchange-traded derivative products. The non-deliverable futures (NDF) segment, which is the main concern of the regulator, is an over-the-counter (OTC) instrument, where the data is private and only available with the banks, Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL) and RBI.

The offshore volume in NDF OTC is more than the onshore volume, and something on which the central bank has almost no control. To allow some of the trades to happen ...