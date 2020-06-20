Digitised selling, servicing of insurance get a fillip amid pandemic

The pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have given the much-needed push to Indian insurers to completely digitise the process of selling and servicing customers. The traditional channels of distribution for insurers, that got disrupted due to the lockdown, have been revamped to include more digital tools for acquiring, retaining and servicing clients.

Insurers have made a leap from manual paper-bound process to end-to-end paper-less or digital-based selling through all the channels of distribution. Insurers distribution channels include agency’s force, the bancassurance ...