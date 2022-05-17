JUST IN

RBI rejects six applicants for on-tap bank license, 5 others being examined

Four of the six had applied for universal bank licence, two for SFB

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 
RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Photo: Shutterstock

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected applications of on-tap bank licenses of six entities – of which four of them applied for universal bank licence and two for small finance bank.

Since the guidelines for on-tap licenses were released 11 entities applied for such licences.

“The examination of six applications has now been completed as per the procedure laid down under these guidelines,” RBI said adding based on the assessment of the applications, six of them were not found suitable for granting of in-principle approval to set up banks. The remaining 5 applications are under examination.

Applicants those were not found suitable under Guidelines for ‘on tap’ Licensing of Universal Banks are:

1. UAE Exchange and Financial Services Limited

2. The Repatriates Cooperative Finance and Development Bank Limited (REPCO Bank)

3. Chaitanya India Fin Credit Private Limited

4. Shri Pankaj Vaish and others

Applicants not found suitable under Guidelines for ‘on tap’ Licensing of Small Finance Banks are:

1. VSoft Technologies Private Limited

2. Calicut City Service Co-operative Bank Limited
First Published: Tue, May 17 2022. 17:40 IST

