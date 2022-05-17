RBI rejects six applicants for on-tap bank license, 5 others being examined

The (RBI) has rejected applications of on-tap bank licenses of six entities – of which four of them applied for universal and two for bank.

Since the guidelines for on-tap licenses were released 11 entities applied for such licences.

“The examination of six applications has now been completed as per the procedure laid down under these guidelines,” said adding based on the assessment of the applications, six of them were not found suitable for granting of in-principle approval to set up banks. The remaining 5 applications are under examination.

Applicants those were not found suitable under Guidelines for ‘on tap’ Licensing of Universal Banks are:

1. UAE Exchange and Financial Services Limited

2. The Repatriates Cooperative and Development Bank Limited (REPCO Bank)

3. Chaitanya India Fin Credit Private Limited

4. Shri Pankaj Vaish and others

Applicants not found suitable under Guidelines for ‘on tap’ Licensing of Small Banks are:

1. VSoft Technologies Private Limited

2. Calicut City Service Co-operative Bank Limited