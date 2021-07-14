RBI restricts Mastercard from onboarding new domestic customers

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
RBI's monetary and Centre's fiscal policy are moving hand-in-glove
RBI Monetary Policy: Rate sensitive sectors may have been disappointed
-
The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Wednesday imposed restrictions on Mastercard from on-boarding new domestic customers including debit, credit or prepaid onto its card network from July 22, 2021.
The company has been found to be non-compliant with the directions on Storage of Payment System Data.
However, these curbs will not impact existing customers of Mastercard.
"Notwithstanding lapse of considerable time and adequate opportunities being given, the entity has been found to be non-compliant with the directions on Storage of Payment System Data," RBI said in a press release.
Mastercard has to advise, according to the order, all card issuing banks and non-banks to conform to these directions. The supervisory action has been taken in exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 17 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act).
The RBI regulations mandate all system providers to ensure entire data (full end-to-end transaction details / information collected / carried / processed as part of the message / payment instruction) relating to payment systems operated by them is stored in a system only in India.
They were also required to report compliance to RBI and submit a Board-approved System Audit Report conducted by a CERT-In empanelled auditor within the timelines specified therein.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU