RBI's 3rd tranche of open market purchase of Rs 40,000 cr G-Secs on Jun 17

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be buying bonds maturing between 2026 and 2035 in its third tranche of the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP).
The total size of the G-SAP programme would be Rs 40,000 crore, including Rs 10,000 crore of state development loans. The RBI will be buying bonds of 20 states in the G-SAP, which will be held on June 17. Out of its Rs 1 trillion reserved for this quarter, the RBI has already bought Rs 60,000 crore of bonds through two auctions.
In G-SAP, the RBI commits to buy bonds and doesn’t cancel the auction as such, but it has no security wise limit, and therefore it can buy the lowest offered bids for bonds.
The RBI will be buying six securities, but unlike last auction, it will not buy the benchmark 10 year bond. The liquidity for this particular paper is low now in the market as most of it has been bought by the RBI already under its various bond buying programmes.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor